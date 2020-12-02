Clear
New Mexico State cruises past Benedictine Mesa 92-54

By AP News

PHOENIX (AP) — Donnie Tillman and Evan Gilyard II scored 17 points apiece and New Mexico State rolled to a 92-54 win over NAIA member Benedictine Mesa on Tuesday night.

Jabari Rice added 15 points for the Aggies (2-0) and Clayton Henry and Johnny McCants added 11 each.

A 14-3 run propelled New Mexico State to a 31-16 lead that stretched to 51-28 at the half. A 19-6 surge in the second half made it a 30-point game.

Tre Carolina and Austin Denham each had 10 for the Redhawks.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

