Thousands line up to bid farewell Maradona in Argentina

By AP News
Soccer fans waiting to see Diego Maradona lying in state clash with police outside the presidential palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. The Argentine soccer great who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title died Wednesday at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Tens of thousands of fans have lined  up to say goodbye to Diego Maradona at the Argentine presidential mansion staging the funeral of one of football’s greatest stars. Some impatient fans confronted police, throwing bottles and metal fencing. Maradona’s wooden casket was in the main lobby of the Casa Rosada, covered in an Argentine flag and a No. 10 shirt he famously wore for the national team. Dozens of other shirts of different soccer teams were thrown onto and around the casket by visitors who passed by in tears.   

By ALMUDENA CALATRAVA and DEBORA REY
Associated Press

