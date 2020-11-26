Thousands line up to bid farewell Maradona in Argentina View Photo

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Tens of thousands of fans have lined up to say goodbye to Diego Maradona at the Argentine presidential mansion staging the funeral of one of football’s greatest stars. Some impatient fans confronted police, throwing bottles and metal fencing. Maradona’s wooden casket was in the main lobby of the Casa Rosada, covered in an Argentine flag and a No. 10 shirt he famously wore for the national team. Dozens of other shirts of different soccer teams were thrown onto and around the casket by visitors who passed by in tears.

By ALMUDENA CALATRAVA and DEBORA REY

Associated Press