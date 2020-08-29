Barcelona unwilling to negotiate Messi departure View Photo

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona is unwavering in its intention to keep Lionel Messi who told the club earlier this week that he wanted to leave. Spanish media reports say Messi contacted the club to try to reach a solution but Barcelona has confirmed to The Associated Press that it will not negotiate to allow the Argentina great to depart before his contract ends next year. Messi is not expected to report to the club on Sunday for scheduled coronavirus testing. Earlier this week the 33-year-old forward said he wanted to invoke a contract clause that allowed him to depart at the end of last season but the club said the clause had already expired.

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer