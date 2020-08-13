Mostly cloudy
99.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mexico’s central bank lowers prime rate to 4.5%

By AP News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s central bank decided Thursday to lower its prime interest rate by a half-point to 4.5% amid a sharp economic downturn and rising inflation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bank of Mexico said inflation rose to 3.62% in July. At that level, government 28-day treasury certificates now yield less than 1% in real terms, the lowest yield in years on such Mexican securities.

The bank noted that while inflation is running above the government’s 3% target, it said it should return to near-target levels in one to two years.

Mexico’s economic activity plummeted 18.9% in the second quarter compared to the same period last year.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 