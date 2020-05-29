Sunny
92.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Regulator freezes accounts of Mexico’s Cruz Azul soccer team

By AP News

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s anti-money laundering agency said Friday it has frozen the personal accounts of some of the top directors of first-division soccer team Cruz Azul, saying that “unusual movements were detected” in bank transactions.

The Financial Intelligence Unit said it had not touched the team’s operational accounts, like those used to pay players. It said it was leaving those accounts open “to safeguard the labor and salary rights” of the cooperative.

Cruz Azul is one of Mexico’s four most popular teams, though it hasn’t won a national championship since 1997. League play has been shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Team spokesman Jorge Hernández told the Milenio television news channel that the squad had been “totally transparent” and suggested the move was the result of a complaint by disgruntled former executives.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 