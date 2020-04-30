Mexican protest signer Oscar Chávez dies of COVID-19 at 85

MEXICO CITY — One of Mexico’s best-known protest singers, Oscar Chávez, has died at age 85, Mexico’s culture secretary confirmed Thursday.

Local media said he died Thursday of complications from COVID-19, but Mexico’s Social Security Institute would not confirm the cause of death.

Chávez was best known for folk-style songs lampooning Mexico’s corrupt political elite. One such song was “La Casita” (“The Little House)” describing an imaginary politician’s mansion.

Culture Secretary Alejandra Frausto wrote in her Twitter account: “Thank you, Oscar Chávez, your life was journey worthy of you! My deepest sympathy to your relatives, friends and companions in struggle and song.”

Interior Secretary Olga Sánchez wrote: “I have learned to my deep regret that a voice of the struggle has been silenced. My deepest sympathy to the family of Oscar Chávez.”

Chávez had reportedly been hospitalized Wednesday after being infected with the coronavirus.

Chávez sang ballads since the 1960s and played in public as recently as 2019.