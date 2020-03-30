Sunny
65.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

4.2 quake hits southern Puerto Rico amid coronavirus curfew

By AP News

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit Puerto Rico at a shallow depth and was felt across the U.S. territory on Monday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometers near the southwest coastal town of Guanica. No damage was reported.

The quake hit during a monthlong curfew meant to curb the new coronavirus and it came nearly three months after a series of strong quakes near southwest Puerto Rico killed one person and damaged hundreds of homes.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 