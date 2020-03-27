AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean View Photo

MARCH 20-26, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by Associated Press photojournalist Esteban Felix in Santiago, Chile.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com