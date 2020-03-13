Partly sunny
Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus

By AP News

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has tested negative for the new coronavirus, according to a post Friday on his official Facebook profile.

He traveled to Florida last weekend and dined with his U.S. counterpart, President Donald Trump, and a member of the delegation that accompanied him had tested positive after a meeting Trump,

Bolsonaro, 64, received the test on Thursday after his communications director was confirmed to have the virus.

There had been a swirl of confusing information earlier Friday, with some media reporting Bolsonaro had received an initial positive test result. But the president’s official social media account later said tests were negative.

