Sunny
61.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Michigan halts sale of marijuana vape products, orders tests

By AP News

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan has temporarily halted the sale of marijuana products intended for vaping so that they can be tested for a compound linked to lung illnesses.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued the emergency rules Friday.

They prohibit licensed medical and recreational marijuana businesses from selling existing products intended for e-cigarette use unless they are re-tested and do not have vitamin E acetate. Newly made vaping products cannot have the compound, either.

Regulators plan to inspect processing facilities twice a month to make sure they do not contain inactive ingredients that are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for inhalation.

Vitamin E acetate has only recently been used as a thickener in vaping fluid, particularly in black market vaping cartridges.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 