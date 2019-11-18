Sunny
Free e-book aims to spark talk on ‘culture of health’

By AP News

NEW YORK — Roxane Gay, Pam Belluck and Martha Wells are among the contributors to a free e-book story compilation supported by the public health philanthropy the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

The e-book is called “Take Us to a Better Place: Stories” and is intended to create a conversation about a “culture of health.” The book is a joint project between the foundation, a public health philanthropy, and the packager Melcher Media.

“Take Us to a Better Place” comes out Jan. 21.

The stories touch upon everything from gentrification “and others concerns that impact our health and wellbeing.”

Writers also include Calvin Baker, Yoon Ha Lee and Madeline Ashby.

The announcement was made Monday.

