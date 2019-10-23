Sunny
By AP News

Oklahoma judge blocks new abortion law from taking effect

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma judge is blocking a new law that would allow doctors who perform medication abortions to face felony charges for not informing women about the possibility of reversing the process.

Oklahoma County District Judge Don Andrews issued a temporary injunction that prevents the law from taking effect Nov. 1. The injunction will remain in place while the case is fully litigated before the judge.

The measure approved by the Republican-led Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt would require medical providers to tell women who are taking medication to end their pregnancies that the process can be reversed after they take the first of two pills.

Attorneys representing a Tulsa abortion clinic argued that claim is not supported by scientific evidence.

