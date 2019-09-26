UK’s medical drug supply still uncertain in no-deal Brexit

LONDON — Britain’s government watchdog says there is still a “significant amount” of work to do to ensure the country has an adequate supply of medical drugs in case of a no-deal Brexit.

In a report issued Friday, Britain’s National Audit Office said additional shipping capacity chartered by the U.K. for sending goods across the English Channel might not be operational until the end of November — one month after the Oct. 31 deadline for Britain to leave the European Union. Most of Britain’s medicines arrive via the Channel.

The report also said there was “incomplete information” about the levels of medicine stockpiling but that levels were increasingly daily.

Meg Hillier, who chairs a committee overseeing the audit office, said the findings were “deeply concerning.” She said “if the government gets this wrong, it could have the gravest of consequences.”

___

Follow AP’s full coverage of Brexit and British politics at: https://www.apnews.com/Brexit