Mostly cloudy
73.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Appeals court asked to halt discharge of Airmen with HIV

By AP News

RICHMOND, Va. — Lawyers for two Air Force members who are HIV-positive have urged a federal appeals court to uphold an injunction that prevents the Trump administration from continuing with discharge proceedings against them.

The Department of Defense is appealing a ruling by a judge who found that the Air Force is working under policies that are “irrational” and “outdated.”

The policies prevented the service members with HIV from deploying outside the U.S. without a waiver and resulted in them being considered “unfit” for continued service.

A Department of Justice lawyer argued before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday that the policies are based on the potential for HIV transmission during combat.

The Airmen’s lawyer said the odds are infinitesimal and should not limit their deployment or lead to their discharge.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 