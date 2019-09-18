Clear
Sri Lankan doctors strike over salary ’injustice’

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Doctors at state-run hospitals across Sri Lanka are staging a strike, demanding that the government resolve what they say is a salary “injustice.”

Dr. Haritha Aluthge, secretary of the Government Medical Officers Association, says two years ago, the government gave an unusually high salary increase to legal and judicial officers in the government sector, “causing a severe injustice to the doctors and other professionals.”

He says, “For two years, we have been urging the government to rectify this anomaly, but so far no meaningful measures have been taken to resolve the injustice.”

Wednesday’s strike caused severe hardships to the thousands of patients who arrived at state-run hospitals, where doctors were providing only emergency treatment.

