AP Exclusive UN health agency struggles with travel abuses

LONDON — Internal documents obtained by The Associated Press show the World Health Organization spent nearly $192 million on travel last year, with some staffers breaking the agency’s own rules by flying in business class, booking expensive last-minute tickets and traveling without the required approvals.

The abuses could spook potential donors as the organization begins its annual meeting Monday in Geneva, seeking increased support to fight outbreaks of Ebola, polio and malaria.

The nearly $192 million is down 4% from 2017, when the agency pledged to rein in travel abuses following an AP investigation. But auditors found some WHO staffers were brazenly misrepresenting the reasons for their travel.

In response, WHO said “travel is often essential to reaching people in need” and noted more than half of its travel spending was on experts and country representatives.