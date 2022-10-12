PepsiCo, Moderna rise; Cameco, Owens & Minor fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
PepsiCo Inc., up $6.80 to $169.39.
The soft drink and snack maker raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong third-quarter financial results.
Cameco Corp., down $3.52 to $22.30.
The Canadian uranium miner is partnering with Brookfield Renewable Partners to buy Westinghouse Electric.
Weber Inc., down 61 cents to $6.58.
The maker of barbecue grills and cooking utensils is reportedly considering a debt financing deal with BDT Capital Partners.
El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc., up $1.43 to $10.53.
The California-based fast food chain declared a special dividend and announced a stock buyback plan.
KnowBe4 Inc., up $2.74 to $24.33.
The cybersecurity company is being bought by Vista Equity Partners for about $4.6 billion.
Moderna Inc., up $10 to $130.72.
The vaccine maker is partnering with Merck to develop a cancer vaccine.
Owens & Minor Inc., down $8.12 to $15.10.
The healthcare logistics company cut its profit forecast after reporting disappointing third-quarter earnings.
T. Rowe Price Group, down $5.31 to $98.07.
Investors were disappointed by the investment management firm’s third-quarter update.