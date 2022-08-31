Clear
70.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Canadian donates $172 million to Australian medical research

By AP News

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Canadian businessman Geoff Cumming on Wednesday promised 250 million Australian dollars ($172 million) over 20 years to fight the next pandemic in Australia’s largest ever donation to medical research.

The donation to Melbourne’s The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity, also known as the Doherty Institute, will go toward creating the Cumming Global Center for Pandemic Therapeutics.

The center will develop new technologies to treat future pathogens of pandemic potential.

“We’re trying to provide protection for Australia, for the world,” Cumming, a Melbourne resident, told reporters. “We will have more pandemics.”

Doherty Institute director Sharon Lewin said her institute planned to raise AU$1.5 billion ($1.03 billion) over the next decade. The Victoria state government has committed AU$75 million ($52 million) to the project.

She described COVID-19 therapeutics as an area of “significant underinvestment.”

During the first year of the pandemic, AU$137 billion ($94 billion) was publicly invested globally in vaccines compared to just AU$7 billion ($4.8 billion) in therapeutics.

“We’re really looking at developing the technologies for the future, not the technologies we currently have,” Lewin told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 