India's coronavirus caseload crosses 4 million

By AP News
A health worker screens people for symptoms of COVID-19 in Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai, India, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.The number of people infected with the coronavirus in India rose by another 80,000 and is near Brazil's total, the second-highest in the world. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

India’s coronavirus caseload crosses 4 million

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s coronavirus cases crossed 4 million on Saturday, leading the world in new infections and closing in on Brazil’s total as the second-highest in the world.

The 86,432 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India’s total to 4,023,179. Brazil has confirmed 4,091,801 infections while the U.S. has 6,200,186 people infected, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Health Ministry on Saturday also reported 1,089 deaths for a total of 69,561.

Initially, the virus ravaged India’s sprawling and often densely populated cities. It has since stretched to almost every state in India, spreading through villages and smaller cities where access to health care is crippled.

