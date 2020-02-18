Mostly cloudy
42.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Japan says 88 more virus cases confirmed on quarantined ship

By AP News

Japan says 88 more virus cases confirmed on quarantined ship

Photo Icon View Photo

TOKYO — Japanese health authorities said Tuesday they have confirmed 88 more cases of the new virus on a quarantined cruise ship near Tokyo.

The new cases bring the total on the Diamond Princess to 542.

The number is by far the largest outside China.

The Japanese government has repeatedly defended the effectiveness of the quarantine and bristled against criticism that the ship became a virus incubator instead of a quarantine facility.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 