Thieves nab 2 huge military vehicles from Swedish army

By AP News

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Swedish police say two four-wheel drive military vehicles weighing nearly seven tons have been stolen from an army storage facility northwest of Stockholm.

Built by BAE Land Systems OMC in South Africa, the 2.8-meter (9.2-foot) tall and 5.32-meter (17.5-foot) vehicles contained no arms, munition or explosives.

The theft, which was discovered Wednesday, is believed to have taken place during the night before from a base in Enkoping, 70 kilometers (44 miles) northwest of the Swedish capital. Police said they have started an investigation and a nationwide search for the vehicles.

