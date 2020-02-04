France’s Macron Distancing of Russia a ’major error’ for EU View Photo

WARSAW, Poland — French President Emmanuel Macron accused Russia of engaging in historical revisionism on World War II but said during a visit to Poland on Tuesday that a strong Europe needs to remain open to honest dialogue with Moscow.

Macron addressed students and faculty members at Jagiellonian University in Krakow on the second day of his trip to Poland. The French leader condemned the Kremlin’s recent efforts to blame the outbreak of World War II on acts by Poland and some western European governments.

While Moscow’s practice needs to be kept in mind, Macron stressed that Russia is part of Europe geographically and should not be isolated as the EU looks toward the future following Britain’s departure last week.

“I am convinced that we can build an architecture of stability, of peace, of trust in Europe only if we talk with Russia” but “not yield things to Russia, not forget what it did or what it does,” Macron said.

“I think it a major error to distance ourselves from a part of Europe that we don’t feel comfortable about,” Macron said.

Poland’s relations with Russia are strained, and recent remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin about the start of the war have added to the tension.

The Polish government favors maintaining EU sanctions on Russia for its activities in Ukraine, including the 2014 seizure of Crimea.