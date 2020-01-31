The Latest EU legislature shrinks by 46 members post-Brexit View Photo

LONDON — The Latest on Britain's departure from the European Union:

2:00 p.m.

The European Union’s parliament will have fewer lawmakers after the United Kingdom’s departure from the bloc, 705 compared to 751.

The European Parliament says that 27 of the U.K.’s 73 seats have been redistributed among remaining member nations. The other 46 seats are being set aside in case new countries are admitted into the EU.

The United Kingdom is officially leaving the bloc late Friday, ending a 47-year commitment to EU institutions.

The European Parliament said the redistribution of seats takes into account the size of the population in each of the 27 remaining nations, “as well as the need for a minimum level of representation for European citizens in the smaller ones.”‘