Israeli, German presidents visit Jewish school in Berlin

By AP News

BERLIN — Israeli President Reuven Rivlin is visiting a Jewish high school in Berlin as part of a three-day trip to Germany.

Rivlin and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier were meeting on Tuesday with students at the Moses Mendelssohn high school that was named after the 18th century German-Jewish philosopher.

Founded in 1778, the school currently has 414 students, about 60% of whom are Jewish.

The school was used by the Nazis as a deportation center for Berlin Jews from 1942-1945.

Rivlin’s visit to Germany comes after he and Steinmeier both attended Monday’s commemoration at Auschwitz of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp.

