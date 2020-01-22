Cloudy
Top judge elected as Greece’s first female president

By AP News

ATHENS, Greece — High court judge Katerina Sakellaropoulou has been elected as Greece’s first female president with an overwhelming majority in a parliamentary vote.

Lawmakers on Wednesday voted 261-33 to give the 63-year-old Sakellaropoulou a five-year term in the largely ceremonial post.

Greece has a historically low level of women in senior positions in politics. In the current Greek cabinet, all but one of the 18 senior positions are held by men.

