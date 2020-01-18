Mostly cloudy
53.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Poland Far-right party chooses presidential candidate

By AP News

WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s far-right Confederation party on Saturday chose a lawmaker who previously led an ultra-nationalist youth organization as its candidate in the country’s spring presidential election.

Krzysztof Bosak, one of the 11 Confederation members elected to Poland’s 460-seat parliament in October, vowed to adhere to the party’s conservative Christian values.

Bosak, 37, said after his nomination at a party convention in Warsaw that he would work to promote patriotism and to make Poland a “strong nation of free people.”

As leader of the All-Poland Youth organization, Bosak helped organize an extreme-right march on Poland’s independence day that attracted white nationalists and neo-Nazi groups.

Confederation has support of some 8% of potential voters, polls show.

The presidential election is expected in May. Other candidates are the incumbent, Andrzej Duda, with backing from the ruling Law and Justice party, and Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska of the main opposition Civic Platform party.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 