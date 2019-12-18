Cloudy
52.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Infant abandoned inside garbage dumpster in Greek city

By AP News

ATHENS, Greece — Greek police said Wednesday they had arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted infanticide after a passer-by found a days-old baby abandoned in an in-ground garbage dumpster in a southern city.

The baby boy, which is between six and 10 days old, was transferred to hospital, where he was found to be in generally good health.

Police said the suspect was believed to be the baby’s mother.

The mayor of the Kalamata, where the baby was found, told state-run ERT television the dumpster was about three meters (nearly 10 feet) deep. Mayor Thanassis Vassilopoulos, said the baby “was very lucky in its misfortune,” because the local garbage truck — which crushes the trash placed inside it — had been delayed on its route Wednesday morning.

During the delay, a woman who was feeding neighborhood cats nearby heard the baby’s crying and called police, who jumped into the dumpster to retrieve the infant.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 