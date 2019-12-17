Mostly cloudy
40.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

In numbers Newly elected Parliament is UK’s most diverse

By AP News

In numbers Newly elected Parliament is UK’s most diverse

Photo Icon View Photo

LONDON — Following last week’s decisive election victory for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives, the U.K.’s new Parliament leans to the right and is decisively pro-Brexit. It’s also the most diverse group of lawmakers the country’s voters have elected.

A look at some of the numbers in the House of Commons:

220: The number of female lawmakers, 12 more than were elected in the last election in 2017. Women now occupy one-third of all 650 seats. More than half of opposition Labour Party lawmakers are women, compared to only one in four Conservatives.

65: The number of members of Parliament from ethnic minority backgrounds, up from 52.

45: The minimum number of lawmakers who identify as lesbian, gay or bisexual, a similar number to 2017. The 2019 tally may be incomplete.

23: The age of the youngest lawmaker, Labour’s Nadia Whittome. A growing number of lawmakers under 30 may help lower the average age for members of Parliament, which in 2017 was 50.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 