Greek authorities suspect arson in Athens hotel fire

By AP News

Greek authorities suspect arson in Athens hotel fire

ATHENS, Greece — Authorities in Greece said Friday that arson is suspected in a fire at a luxury hotel in Athens that left three people hospitalized and had the fire department scrambling to evacuate guests and staff.

Both police and fire department investigators suspect the fire the Athenaeum Palace on Thursday was deliberately set, after several containers of flammable liquid were found on the premises. They said the blaze started simultaneously in three places on two separate floors.

Three people remained hospitalized on Friday, including one woman in serious condition.

No arrests have been made so far.

