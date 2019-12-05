Sunny
44.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Poland says it foiled $517 million cocaine smuggling plan

By AP News

WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s prime minister says the nation’s security services have foiled a $517 million (467 million euros) plan to smuggle Columbian cocaine to Europe.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Thursday that it was the biggest drug smuggling scheme thwarted in democratic Poland’s 30-year history.

He said officers from the state police and tax authorities used the “latest technology” to track down and pre-empt a plan for trafficking about two tons of cocaine.

Morawiecki said four Columbians, at least two Poles and an Iranian man were part of the trafficking ring. He did not reveal any other details about the bust.

The head of Poland’s security services, Mariusz Kaminski, said the action has “saved Europe from a huge wave of cocaine.”

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 