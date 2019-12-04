Cloudy
Rescuers looking for 8 people after gas explosion in Poland

By AP News

WARSAW, Poland — Officials in southern Poland say a house collapsed in a gas explosion, trapping as many as eight people.

Local firefighters spokeswoman Patrycja Pokrzywa says the detached house in the mountain resort of Szczyrk was totally destroyed in Wednesday’s explosion and that children were believed to be among those trapped. Pokrzywa says rescuers with dogs are searching for survivors and victims.

She says she received her information from a person who lives in the house but was outside at the time of the explosion.

Szczyrk Mayor Antoni Byrdy says the search could last until as long as Thursday morning.

