North Macedonia Businessman sentenced in extortion scandal

By AP News

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — A court in North Macedonia has sentenced a local businessman to three years in prison over an extortion scandal involving a former special prosecutor who is also being charged with corruption.

Zoran Mileski-Kiceec, 38, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to extorting 1.5 million euros ($1.65 million) from another businessman targeted in a corruption investigation.

Former special prosecutor Katica Janeva and the other businessman are on trial in the extortion scandal that has seriously undermined the credibility of North Macedonia’s anti-corruption drive as it seeks to join the European Union.

Janeva faces up to eight years in prison following allegations she received a bribe of 50,000 euros and gifts from the second businessman in exchange for allowing him to be released from pre-trial custody and placed under house arrest.

