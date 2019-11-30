Mostly cloudy
37.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Greek minister heads to Cairo for talks over sea dispute

By AP News

Greek minister heads to Cairo for talks over sea dispute

Photo Icon View Photo

ATHENS, Greece — Greece’s foreign minister will hold talks in Cairo with his Egyptian counterpart on Sunday about agreement between Turkey and Libya’s U.N.-backed government to delineate the maritime boundaries between the two countries.

Greece, Egypt and Cyprus have strongly criticized the agreement, describing it as a serious breach of international law that disregards the lawful rights of other eastern Mediterranean countries.

On Friday, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias asked the Libyan ambassador to Athens to present the deal with Turkey by Dec. 5 or face expulsion.

The Turkey-Libya deal announced this week added tension to an ongoing dispute with Greece, Cyprus and Egypt over oil-and-gas drilling rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 