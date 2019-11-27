Philip Pullman’s latest book is adventure for an anxious age

Philip Pullman’s latest book is adventure for an anxious age View Photo

LONDON — The line between fantasy and reality is blurry in the world of Philip Pullman. Which, he thinks, is how it should be.

The British author’s latest book, “The Secret Commonwealth,” is set in a world of mystery, magic, witches and daemons — as well as untrustworthy politicians, manipulative charmers and fake news.

“The Secret Commonwealth” brings back the indomitable Lyra, whom millions of readers have followed in four previous books from infancy through an adventure-filled adolescence — and now into troubled young adulthood.

It’s a rollicking adventure with a philosophical undertow, set in a fantastical universe. But it’s also shadowed by the specter of current events.

Pullman says that “if you’re interested in the world, the world is bound to affect what you write.”