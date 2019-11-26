Cloudy
50.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Poland’s prosecutors drop case into Holocaust scholar

By AP News

WARSAW, Poland — Prosecutors in southern Poland have dropped a case into claims made by Holocaust scholar Jan Tomasz Gross that Poles killed more Jews than Germans during World War II.

Gross’ claim in a 2015 article upset many and a probe was subsequently launched on whether the historian insulted the Polish nation.

Prosecutors in Katowice said Tuesday that the evidence gathered offered no clear guidance.

The case against Gross, now a retired Princeton University professor, raised questions about the commitment by Poland’s ruling right-wing Law and Justice party to freedom of research and scholarship.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 