Serbian police say no one injured in high school shooting

By AP News

BELGRADE, Serbia — Police say a man broke into a high school in central Serbia and opened fire with an automatic weapon. No one was injured.

A police statement says they arrested a man Friday in the town of Velika Plana. The man, in his mid-40s, fired twice into the ceiling before one of the teachers subdued him.

Police gave no other details. The local Blic daily says the man was also carrying explosives and a hand grenade and wanted to create a hostage situation.

