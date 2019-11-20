Thunberg, Cameroon peace activist receive children’s award

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Greta Thunberg, who has gone from staging school strikes to scolding world leaders about their climate change inaction, has been awarded the prestigious International Children’s Peace Prize.

She is a joint winner of the 2019 prize, along with Cameroon peace campaigner Divina Maloum.

Thunberg could not accept the award in person Wednesday as she was sailing across the Atlantic Ocean toward an international climate conference in Madrid.

In a video introducing the winners, organizers of the prize said that Thunberg and Maloum show that “children are at the heart of the fight for a safe and sustainable future.”

Thunberg has made global headlines for her calls for action to tackle climate change; Maloum campaigns for the rights of Cameroon children preyed upon by extremist groups.