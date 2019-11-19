Mostly cloudy
47.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Bosnian police arrest 3 people after migrant dies in fight

By AP News

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — Police in Bosnia have arrested three people after a migrant died of injuries he has suffered in a fight with other migrants.

Police in the capital Sarajevo said on Tuesday the suspects are three men from Pakistan, including a minor. The fight erupted on Saturday near the Usivak camp in Sarajevo.

Thousands of migrants have been stranded in Bosnia while looking for ways to move toward Western Europe. The Balkan country has been struggling with the influx while still coping with the consequences of a devastating war in the 1990s.

Most migrants in Bosnia have been flocking to a northwestern region that borders European Union member Croatia. Authorities have announced plans to open two additional migrant camps in Sarajevo and the central town of Tuzla.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 