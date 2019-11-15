Partly sunny
Ukraine says it’s arrested a top IS commander near Kiyv

By AP News

MOSCOW — The Ukrainian Security Service says it has arrested Al Bar Shishani, one of the top commanders in the Islamic State group.

The service, the SBU, said in a Facebook statement Friday that Shishani, a Georgian national, was apprehended near the Ukrainian capital Kiyv. The CIA and the Georgian police participated in the operation, it said.

Since 2012, Shishani had served as a deputy to Abu Omar al-Shishani, the “minister of war” in IS, who was declared dead in 2016.

In 2016, Al Bar Shishani fled to Turkey, and in 2018 arrived in Ukraine, using a fake passport, the SBU said.

