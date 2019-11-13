Switzerland OKs linkup with EU’s emissions trading system

BERLIN — Switzerland has approved a change to its environmental legislation allowing companies to take part in the European Union’s emissions trading system.

The measures agreed Wednesday mean that civil aviation and fossil fuel power stations will be included in the Swiss emissions trading system, as is already the case in the EU.

Switzerland, which is surrounded by but not part of the EU, has numerous agreements to facilitate trade in goods and services with the 28-nation bloc.

Harmonizing emissions trading rules is a key issue at next month’s global climate conference in Madrid.