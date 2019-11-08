Romania’s presidential election eclipsed by political crisis View Photo

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanians are set to choose the country’s new president Sunday, in a traditionally highly-contested election that’s overshadowed this year by a political crisis which saw a minority government installed just days ago.

Polls show incumbent center-right President Klaus Iohannis ahead with around 40%, followed by the center-left candidate Viorica Dancila, until last month Romania’s prime minister, at 15-22%.

Dancila’s Social Democrat government was forced to step down after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament amid corruption scandals and allegations it wanted close control of the judiciary.

Iohannis is a former leader of the National Liberal Party, which on Monday formed a minority government led by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.

If no candidate wins more than 50% on Sunday, there will be a second round of voting on Nov. 24.