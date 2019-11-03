Clear
41.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Vigil held in UK for 39 Vietnamese who died in a truck

By AP News

Vigil held in UK for 39 Vietnamese who died in a truck

Photo Icon View Photo

LONDON — Several hundred members of London’s Vietnamese community have gathered at a vigil and service to honor the 39 Vietnamese victims who died in a refrigerated truck container in southeastern England.

The community is mourning the unidentified victims, who were trying to enter Britain in hopes of finding opportunity. They were discovered dead on Oct. 23 at an industrial park in the town of Grays.

Rev. Simon Nguyen offered prayers for the victims and for their loved ones in Vietnam.

He says “we show our condolences and sympathies for the people who have lost their lives on the way seeking freedom, dignity and happiness.”

A Saturday night vigil was followed by a Sunday service at the Church of the Holy Name and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in east London.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 