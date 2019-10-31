Clear
37.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Merkel’s conservatives in Germany seek an end to sniping

By AP News

Merkel’s conservatives in Germany seek an end to sniping

Photo Icon View Photo

BERLIN — Prominent members of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative party are calling for an end to internal sniping after the latest in a string of poor election performances.

Merkel’s center-right Christian Democratic Union finished third in an election Sunday in Thuringia, a state it once dominated. That result prompted criticism of both the chancellor and her successor as party leader, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

Leading conservative and one-time Merkel rival Friedrich Merz assailed Merkel for her “inertia and lack of leadership.”

Merz’s intervention itself drew sharp criticism. By Thursday, a call criticizing “self-destructive” behavior by “individuals” and assailing “attacks (that) are politically mindless as well as excessive in tone and style” had gathered support from 28 party lawmakers.

The CDU will hold a regular party congress next month.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 