Eurozone grew 0.2% in Q3 as shaky recovery continues View Photo

FRANKFURT, Germany — The 19 country eurozone grew 0.2% in the third quarter from the quarter before, continuing a shaky upswing amid trade disputes and uncertainty over Brexit.

The European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat, said Thursday that growth rose 1.1% from the same period a year ago.

The countries that share the euro continue to grow despite uncertainty over when and how Britain will leave the EU. The U.S.-China trade dispute has also weighed on business confidence, leading the European Central Bank to launch a stimulus package of bond purchase and an interest rate cut amid slowing indicators of future activity.

Unemployment remained unchanged in September at 7.5%, the lowest since July 2008, as the labor market continues its slow recovery from the 2010-2012 eurozone debt crisis.