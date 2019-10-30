Mostly cloudy
39.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Germany ups fight against anti-Semitism, far-right extremism

By AP News

Germany ups fight against anti-Semitism, far-right extremism

Photo Icon View Photo

BERLIN — The German government has passed measures against far-right extremism and anti-Semitism following an attack on a synagogue earlier this month.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet agreed Wednesday to tighten gun laws, step up prosecution of online hate, and boost financial support for projects fighting anti-Semitism and far-right extremism.

Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht says “the horrible attack on the Jewish community in Halle showed again what the unleashing of hatred online can lead to — we will fight far-right terrorism and anti-Semitism with all the power of the law.”

A 27-year-old German attempted to attack a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle on Oct. 9, later killing two passers-by before being arrested. The man posted an anti-Semitic screed before the attack and broadcast the shooting live on a popular gaming site.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 