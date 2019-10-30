Clear
44.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Swedish activist declines prize climate doesn’t need awards

By AP News

Swedish activist declines prize climate doesn’t need awards

Photo Icon View Photo

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Teen activist Greta Thunberg, who has inspired millions across the world to stage protests urging leaders to tackle global warming, has declined an environmental prize, saying “the climate movement does not need any more prizes.”

Two fellow climate activists spoke on Thunberg’s behalf Tuesday evening at an award ceremony in Stockholm for the regional inter-parliamentary Nordic Council’s prizes by reading a statement saying it was “an honor.” Thunberg, who is 16, is currently in California.

But Sofia and Isabella Axelsson quoted Thunberg as saying, “what we need is for our rulers and politicians to listen to the research.”

Thunberg, who had been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, had declined another award in November 2018 because many of the finalists had to fly to Stockholm for the ceremony.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 