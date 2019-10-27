Sunny
65.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

PM’s party has strong showing in Bulgaria’s local elections

By AP News

SOFIA, Bulgaria — Exit poll results from Sunday’s local elections in Bulgaria reaffirm Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s center-right GERB party’s political dominance.

The main challengers, the Socialists and a liberal pro-Western bloc, failed to gain outright victories in the capital, Sofia, and in most of the largest cities.

Turnout was 43%. Observers said many people likely did not vote because they felt the outcome was predetermined.

In the capital the incumbent, GERB’s Yordanka Fandakova, faced a strong challenge from Maya Manolova, an independent backed by several opposition parties.

Results from exit polls showed Fandakova ahead with 35% to Manolova’s 26%, but since neither candidate had more than 50% they face a runoff on Nov. 3.

Borissov’s party has won all but one major election since 2009.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  News Alert