Sunny
83.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Spain Woman’s mummified remains found 15 years after dead

By AP News

MADRID — Spanish daily El Mundo reports that the mummified remains of a woman who forensic doctors believe died some 15 years ago was found this week at her apartment in Madrid.

The newspaper reported on Friday that the woman, who was 78 at the time of her approximate death in late 2004, had been living by herself after her husband died.

Neighbors told El Mundo they had noticed a strong odor coming from the apartment at the time. But because the smell went away a few weeks later, they assumed the retiree had left trash behind before going on a trip.

A distant relative of the woman alerted police, the paper reported, and on Tuesday officers and firefighters found her skeleton and preserved skin in the bath of her apartment.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 