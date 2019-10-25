Clear
55.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Italy’s Eni 3Q profits slip on lower gas, oil prices

By AP News

MILAN — Italian oil and gas producer Eni says third-quarter profits were down by two-thirds as oil and gas prices dipped.

Eni, which is one-third government-owned, had net income of 523 million euros ($580 million), down from 1.53 billion euros in the same period last year. The company cited an 18-percent drop in crude prices, while gas prices in Europe dropped by half.

Oil and gas production rose 5% to 1.89 million barrels of oil equivalent a day.

Eni said Friday the acquisition of Exxon’s assets in Norway, adding 100,000 barrels per day, and a 20% stake in the Ruwais refinery in the United Arab Emirates will provide “a further boost to growth and stability.”

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said the company’s work on bio-refineries and renewables would generate new future business.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 