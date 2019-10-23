Clear
54.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Swiss government bans ’shredding’ of male chicks

By AP News

BERLIN — Switzerland is banning the practice of “shredding” newly hatched male chicks, citing progress in techniques to determine chicks’ gender in the egg.

The government decided Wednesday that the ban will take effect Jan. 1.

It said that, in recent years, the practice of putting live chicks through a lethal “mechanical procedure” has been used by relatively few hatcheries.

Killing them by using carbon dioxide will still be allowed.

The government said that methods to determine chicks’ gender in the egg are not yet widely available but several companies and universities are working hard to develop a “commercial method.”

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 